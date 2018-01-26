WATCH: Jim Brickman drops by FOX19 NOW studio to talk about Valentine's Day performance at Aronoff

FOX19 NOW Morning News Anchor Dan Wells and Pianist Jim Brickman (FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown)

Pianist and songwriter Jim Brickman dropped by the FOX19 NOW Morning News studio Friday to discuss his upcoming performance in Cincinnati.

Brickman will perform Feb. 14 at the Aronoff Center.

Tickets are available here.

