Neck injury forces Elder HS product to retire from NFL

A neck injury discovered during his end-of-season physical has caused Eric Wood to retire from the NFL.

The Elder High School graduate is a former first-round pick out of Louisville and has been an anchor on Buffalo's offensive line for nine seasons.

"I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season-ending physical with the Bills," said Wood in a team-issued statement. "After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment. I appreciate and thank everyone for their thoughts, concerns and prayers."

Wood played 120 career games and made the 2015 Pro Bowl.

He has scheduled a press conference to talk about the injury Monday afternoon in Buffalo.

