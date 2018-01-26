CDC: Spike in 2016 birth defects linked to Zika

A CDC report shows a spike in Zika-related birth defects in areas where the virus is transmitted locally.Full Story >
There are 13 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in Georgia, and the Obama Administration spoke out again Tuesday, calling for action two months after asking Congress for nearly $2 billion to fight the virus. It's normally transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, but are your pets safe?Full Story >
A company called Oxitec believes genetically engineered mosquitoes could fight the Zika virus.Full Story >
