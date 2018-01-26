Ambassador Haley denies Trump affair rumors

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley flatly denied the rumors of an affair with President Trump in an interview with Politico's podcast "Women Rule." (Source: CNN/UNTV)

(CNN) - U.S Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is calling rumors about an affair with President Trump "highly offensive" and "disgusting."

Haley flatly denied the rumors in an interview with Politico's podcast "Women Rule," which aired Thursday.

The rumor is being driven by "Fire and Fury" author Michael Wolff.

He said in an interview with Bill Maher last week that his book included a clue about someone with whom Trump was having an affair.

He wrote in the book that Trump has been spending "a notable amount of private time with Haley" on Air Force One.

Haley said she has only been on Air Force One once and was not alone with Trump at the time.

Trump has slammed "Fire and Fury" as "phony," and the White House called it a "book full of lies."

