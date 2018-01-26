Docs in transgender custody fight outline parent's desire for 'Christian' therapy

A social worker has asked a Hamilton County court to look into the alleged neglect of an area transgender teen and, if necessary, grant temporary custody to Job and Family Services.

Court documents say the teen, who wishes to transition to male, has expressed suicidal ideation. The teen has seen a therapist through Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The teen has reported the father has told him to kill himself and refuses to let him get therapy unless it is Christian based, according to the documents. The therapist also received an email from the mother saying it was their intention to seek a Christian therapist.

The teen has also reported feeling unsafe in the parent's home, at one point being forced to sit in a room and listen to Bible scriptures for more than six hours at a time.

The documents also note an incident in December 2016, during a family meeting at CCHMC. Officials say the teen was trying to read a letter to the parents when the mother stood up, pointed her finger at the teen and yelled, "You're a liar."

Hamilton County Job and Family Services say it has made reasonable efforts to eliminate the need for removal from the home. But officials also say the agency has received letters from medical professionals suggesting the teen would be at significant risk of suicidal attempts should the teen be discharged to the parent's home.

Closing arguments in this case were scheduled to take place Friday afternoon. FOX19 NOW will continue to follow this story.

As pointed out by our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the case is not unlike that of transgender teen Leelah Alcorn, who in 2014 ran into traffic on Interstate 71 and was struck and killed. Leelah left behind a note saying her evangelical parents’ efforts to change her with “Christian therapy” left her without hope, the Enquirer reports.

