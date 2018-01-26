Kentucky House GOP Caucus chief of staff resigns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The chief of staff for the Kentucky House Republican Caucus has resigned amid fallout from a sexual harassment scandal involving four Republican lawmakers.

The Herald-Leader reports Ginger Wills resigned Friday. House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell confirmed her resignation but offered no details.

Wills was chief of staff under former House Speaker Jeff Hoover. Hoover stepped down as speaker earlier this month after acknowledging he was one of four Republican lawmakers to sign a secret sexual harassment settlement with a woman who once worked for the caucus. Wills was also named in the settlement, accused of creating a hostile work environment.

Hoover remains in the legislature. The Legislative Ethics Commission is investigating the settlement and plans to have a public hearing soon.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

