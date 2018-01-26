Men who left mother of 9 to die from OD out of jail after 40 days

There was an overwhelming show of support this past December when nine Middletown children lost their mother to an overdose. Now, two men have been sentenced in the case.

Authorities say Keith and Jim Boyer were with the woman when she died.

"The mother was with her supposed 'friends' who then, in turn, left her to die in front of her nine kids," Middletown police wrote on Facebook after the incident. "Not only did they leave her to die, but they stole her money as well and told the kids they were leaving to go buy a two-liter of soda."

Keith and Jim Boyer pleaded guilty to petty theft, two counts of child endangering, and obstructing official business.

They will be credited for 40 days already served. Authorities say they do not have to return to jail as long as they don't violate their probation.

Police chief Rodney Muterspaw, Middletown residents, and plenty of others stepped up to help the kids after the woman's death. The children range in age from toddler to teen.

"The whole country has. We've gotten messages from California, Alaska, Canada, Texas ... and people are donating cash, checks, goods for the house, for the kids," said Muterspaw. "So everything we wanted to happen has happened tenfold."?

