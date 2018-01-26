Seats replaced on popular Kings Island roller coaster

The new Diamondback seats (Courtesy of Kings Island)

The Diamondback roller coaster will undergo a mini-makeover before Kings Island opens for the 2018 season.

New black seats are replacing the original red-colored seats, park officials tweeted Thursday. Outside of the cosmetic upgrade, the park's tallest and fastest coaster will remain the same.

The new seats are being installed on three of Diamondback's trains.

Since its debut in 2009, Diamondback has given 15.2 million rides - the most of any attraction at Kings Island over the past nine seasons.

[How you can work at Kings Island this summer]

The coaster boasts 5,282 feet of track and reaches speeds up to 80 mph.

Kings Island amusement and water park opens for the 2018 season on April 14.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.