World Series winner looking to cash in on Super Bowl bets

Funeral services will be held Sunday and Monday for the retired Norwood fire chief.Full Story >
Funeral services will be held Sunday and Monday for the retired Norwood fire chief.Full Story >
Kings Island is hiring more associates in 2018 than any previous season.Full Story >
Kings Island is hiring more associates in 2018 than any previous season.Full Story >
A man was found shot to death in a Clifton parking lot overnight, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A man was found shot to death in a Clifton parking lot overnight, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
Light rain is crossing the Tri-State under mild temperatures Saturday morning.Full Story >
Light rain is crossing the Tri-State under mild temperatures Saturday morning.Full Story >
One person died in a carbon monoxide poisoning overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
One person died in a carbon monoxide poisoning overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
Ronald Gasser was found guilty of manslaughter by a Jefferson Parish jury in the murder case of former NFL and John Curtis football player Joe McKnight.Full Story >
Ronald Gasser was found guilty of manslaughter by a Jefferson Parish jury in the murder case of former NFL and John Curtis football player Joe McKnight.Full Story >
Brandon Patrick won’t be one of the millions of people tuning in to watch the Super Bowl on February 4th. Instead, you’ll find the business owner cleaning veteran graves at Lake Waccamaw Hillcrest Cemetery in Columbus County. “I’m not sure if we’ll get to all of them or not, but we’re going to get as many as we possibly can,” Patrick said. Patrick explained that he plans to take a stand against NFL players who kneel during the national anthe...Full Story >
Brandon Patrick won’t be one of the millions of people tuning in to watch the Super Bowl on February 4th. Instead, you’ll find the business owner cleaning veteran graves at Lake Waccamaw Hillcrest Cemetery in Columbus County. “I’m not sure if we’ll get to all of them or not, but we’re going to get as many as we possibly can,” Patrick said. Patrick explained that he plans to take a stand against NFL players who kneel during the national anthe...Full Story >
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.Full Story >
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.Full Story >
At the event, professional snowmobilers will perform a high-flying stunt show with a large ramp.Full Story >
At the event, professional snowmobilers will perform a high-flying stunt show with a large ramp.Full Story >