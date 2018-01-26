Man sentenced in threat against US attorney in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years for threatening to murder a federal prosecutor in Kentucky and solicitation to murder a U.S. officer.

The U.S. attorney's office in Louisville says 43-year-old Edgar Villa-Castaneda, formerly of Lexington, was found guilty after a two-day trial in October. Prosecutors said Villa-Castaneda in 2015 threatened to murder then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr., who was confirmed last fall as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The charges surfaced after an inmate at Woodford County Detention Center told his lawyer that Villa-Castaneda was trying to hire someone to kill Duncan because he believed he and his incarcerated son were unfairly targeted by Duncan.

The case was handled by a prosecutor in the Western District of Kentucky. The sentencing was announced Friday.

