Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Middletown

A victim was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Middletown on Friday.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Verity Parkway and Access Road just before 6 p.m.

The victim was flown to Miami valley Hospital in Dayton.

Their condition is not known at this time.

