White nationalist's tour organizer threatens to sue school

KENT, Ohio (AP) - A lawyer representing the campus tour organizer for white nationalist Richard Spencer says he'll sue Kent State University if it doesn't agree to rent space for a Spencer speech.

Attorney Kyle Bristow notified the school Friday it has until Feb. 9 to agree to rent space at its Student Multicultural Center at an "acceptable date and time" or face a federal lawsuit.

Spencer's campus tour organizer, Cameron Padgett, had asked to rent space for a Spencer speech on the May 4 anniversary of Ohio National Guard shootings that killed four students in 1970.

The university said it couldn't accept the request because early May was too busy with the end of the academic year. Messages were left Friday for a university spokesman.

Several schools have rejected Spencer's speech requests.

