Report: Newspaper editor discovered KY school shooting suspect was her son

The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring more than a dozen others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.

The Courier Journal is reporting that a colleague for the Marshall County Daily said Mary Garrison Minyard, an editor for the newspaper, raced to the shooting scene only to find out that the shooter was Minyard's son.

Gabe Parker, 15, was the shooter who pulled out a handgun killing 15-year-old Preston Cope and 15-year-old Bailey Holt and wounding 14 others, according to the Courier Journal.

Parker's mother, Minyard, did not comment when approached.

[KSP finishes crime scene at Marshall Co. High School, students return to school]

The Courier Journal spoke to witnesses inside the school that said Parker was "definitely shooting to kill" when he opened fire near the industrial arts shop. They said several victims were shot in the head.

Parker was arrested within minutes and was charged as a juvenile with two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault.

Prosecutors said they want to have him tried as an adult in this case.

The funeral plans are set for the two students killed.

Bailey Holt will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at her family's church. Preston Cope's funeral will also be Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the high school.

Governor Matt Bevin has called for Sunday to be a statewide day of prayer.

Students and faculty returned back to class on Friday, January 26.

Parker is being held in a secure juvenile facility.

