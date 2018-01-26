USA Gymnastics board of directors to resign under pressure

Sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.Full Story >
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.Full Story >
The father and grandfather of a Jr. High School basketball player pleaded guilty to misdemeanor crimes after the father hit a referee twice.Full Story >
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old fell out of a moving vehicle and died in Milan on Wednesday night.Full Story >
By dawn Saturday scattered showers will arrive in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.Full Story >
Several parents are breathing a sigh of relief now that police have identified the man accused of following young girls in his car.Full Story >
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsFull Story >
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamFull Story >
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsFull Story >
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackFull Story >
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelFull Story >
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessFull Story >
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessFull Story >
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.Full Story >
