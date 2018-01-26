Two men charged after altercation with ref at basketball game

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.Full Story >
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
