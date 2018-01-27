Screw pierced boy's skull in treehouse construction accident

First responders had to cut the board down to fit Darius Foreman in the ambulance. (Source: Johns Hopkins/CNN)

The screw was close to a blood vessel that would have ended his life. (Source: Johns Hopkins/CNN)

SALISBURY, MD (CNN) - A 13-year-old Maryland boy is recovering after a brush with death last weekend.

Darius Foreman's frightening ordeal began as he was building a tree house Saturday.

He fell from a branch, knocking over a wooden board that had a six-inch screw in it.

The board slammed down onto his head, thrusting the screw into his skull.

Dr. Alan Cohen at Johns Hopkins Hospital said he was just a millimeter away from bleeding to death.

First responders had to cut the board from 5 feet to 2 feet to get Darius into the ambulance.

His mother says the rest of the board remained attached to his head for about seven hours.

Darius is recovering after the successful surgery and is keeping the screw that nearly ended his life.

