Snow sculpture to double as slide for kids

Snow sculptors build work of art that kids will be able to slide down at a winter festival. (Source: WSAW/CNN)

WAUSAU, WI (WSAW/CNN) – Kids visiting a winter festival in Wisconsin are going to have the chance to slide down a work of art.

A team of carvers has been working on a giant sculpture that incorporates a snow slide in downtown Wausau since Wednesday.

The people responsible for this monolithic snow structure say it's not their first rodeo.

"We call ourselves Team USA. We've been together for 33 years. We've carved almost two hundred snow sculptures, maybe more,” said snow sculptor Tom Queoff. “We've been in competitions all over the world and I guess we're going to keep carving for a few more years."

Visitors can also participate in other winter activities like ice skating, curling and even a macaroni and cheese tasting.

Copyright 2018 WSAW via CNN. All rights reserved.