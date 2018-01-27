Man found fatally shot in parking lot near UC

A man was found shot to death in a parking lot near the University of Cincinnati overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to a parking lot behind businesses off West McMillan Street and Clifton Avenue about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which is about a block away from UC's campus.

Further details were not released.

FOX19 NOW will update this story when police respond to requests for more information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.