Man found fatally shot in parking lot near UC

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CLIFTON, OH (FOX19) -

A man was found shot to death in a parking lot near the University of Cincinnati overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to a parking lot behind businesses off West McMillan Street and Clifton Avenue about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which is about a block away from UC's campus.

Further details were not released.

FOX19 NOW will update this story when police respond to requests for more information.

