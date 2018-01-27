Services announced for retired Norwood fire chief

Services have been set for Norwood's retired longtime fire chief.

Curtis Goodman III, 60, died early Tuesday after a battle with lung cancer.

He retired in early 2016 shortly after his diagnosis, according to Norwood Fire Department. In fact, the day of his funeral Monday is two years to the day he was told by his oncologist he had a three percent chance of living a year.

"We were blessed we had him this long," said his son, Curt Goodman IV, a Cincinnati firefighter.

Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood.

Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11144 Spinner Ave., Sharonville.

A funeral procession will be held with a Norwood fire truck, some firefighters, a police cruiser and police officers, according to the funeral home and Curt Goodman. Other law enforcement agencies are assisting.

The procession will run from the funeral home along Montgomery Road and pause for 30 to 60 seconds in front of the Norwood Fire Department, his son said.

From there, it will proceed to Ridge Road to Reading Road to Sharon Road to the church.

"Chief Goodman grew up in Norwood and dedicated himself to serving the citizens of Norwood during his 33 year career with the Norwood Fire Department. Along with having a lasting impact on countless lives, he rose through the ranks and served his last 17 years as chief of the Norwood Fire Department," reads his obituary.

"Chief Goodman will truly be missed by the fire department, where he considered the members part of his family. The love of the fire department was overshadowed only by his love for his family, especially his loving wife Betty, children Melissa and Curt, and his special love and dedication to his grandchildren, JT, Grace and Curt, to whom he was known as ‘Pepaw’."

Charitable donations may be made to

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123

1-800-227-2345

http://www.cancer.org/

Norwood Firefighters Association

4725 Montgomery Road, Norwood OH 45212

513-458-4562

http://www.nfacharity.org

