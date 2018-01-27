Over $2.4M awarded to target housing discrimination in state

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding more than $2.4 million in grants to fight housing discrimination in Ohio.

The federal agency said in a recent release that the funding will support 11 fair housing organizations across Ohio. The grants are part of $37 million awarded nationally to assist more than 150 national and local organizations working to confront Fair Housing Act violations.

HUD says the grants will help the groups provide fair housing enforcement through testing in the rental and sales market, file complaints to HUD, and conduct investigations. It also will help educate public housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

Those receiving the grants in Ohio include organizations in cities including Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland.

