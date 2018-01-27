Ohio authorities probing fatal bar melee

OLMSTEAD, Ohio (AP) - Police in a Cleveland suburb and Ohio agents are investigating an early morning stabbing and fight that left one person dead and at least two people injured.
WJW-TV of Cleveland reports police were called around 1 a.m. EST Saturday to the Falls Lounge in the Olmsted Township area west of Cleveland.
The television station reports that one 911 caller reported a man wearing a mask stabbed a female bartender and another reported seeing a large fight going on outside the bar.
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are helping try to determine what unfolded.
