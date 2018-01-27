More than 5K positions at Kings Island job fair

Kings Island is hiring more workers this year than any previous season.

The 364-acre amusement and water park is holding a job fair until 4 p.m. Saturday to fill more than 5,000 seasonal positions, park officials said in a prepared statement.

The park’s 47th season begins April 14.

Prospective employees will have an opportunity at the job fair to meet department managers and supervisors, ask questions and learn more about the diverse employment opportunities available this year.

The park is hiring in all areas of operation, including admissions, call center, entertainment, finance, food and beverage, fire and safety, guest services, lifeguards, merchandise, park services, rides, security and warehouse.

Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to individuals 16 years and older. A limited number of jobs require a minimum age of 15 years.

Adults looking to supplement their income and retirees are encouraged to attend the job fair as well.

Benefits include flexible schedules for students, teachers, parents, retirees and part-time job seekers, option to work as many – or as few – hours as you want.

You also will get free seasonal admission to Kings Island and all Cedar Fair parks and waterparks, discounts on food and merchandise, associate-only ride nights, parties, picnics, field trips and events, and more.

Working at Kings Island will help high school and college students develop essential and transferable skills to help build their resume for the future, including communications skills, interpersonal skills and work ethic.

Seasonal positions at Kings Island also have the potential to turn into more than just a summer job.

The majority of the park’s full-time year-round staff began their career as seasonal associates at Kings Island or other amusement parks.

For more information, call 513-754-5748 or go to visitkingsisland.com

