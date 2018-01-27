Pedestrian fatally hit in Butler County

A pedestrian died overnight after he was struck by a pick-up truck in Middletown on Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

First responders were called to North Verity Parkway (Ohio 73) near Access One Road just after 4:30 p.m., the patrol's Lebanon post reports.

When they arrived, they said they found the man suffering from serious injuries.

He was pulling a small red children's wagon when he was hit, but no one else was hurt so troopers said Saturday they think it was empty at the time of the accident.

An ambulance took the man to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. A medical helicopter than flew him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The accident remains under investigation, troopers said.

Further details were not released.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.