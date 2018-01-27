Lawyers say condemned killer early victim of opioid epidemic

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.

Lawyers for death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts say his life spiraled out of control after he was inappropriately prescribed painkillers for a work injury in the mid-1990s.

The lawyers are appealing to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) to spare Tibbetts, citing Kasich's efforts and statements to address the state's addictions crisis.

Tibbetts is scheduled to die Feb. 13 for killing a Cincinnati man in 1997.

The Ohio Parole Board last year recommended against clemency for Tibbetts. Kasich is expected to announce his decision soon.

Drug overdoses killed a record 4,050 Ohioans in 2016.

