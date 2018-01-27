Students at Ohio college can go underground in bad weather

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Students at an Ohio university can avoid inclement weather each year thanks to a set of underground tunnels.
The Dayton Daily News reports Wright State University's pedestrian tunnel system links 20 of the university's 22 buildings. Students say the 22-mile labyrinth offers a climate-controlled walk in any kind of weather.
The subterranean hallways make the campus more accessible for everyone. A university spokesman says the tunnel system is a "prime selling point for students with disabilities."
Rumors have swirled for years that the tunnels were used for secret military experiments. Archivist Chris Wydman says maintenance tunnels were constructed to connect the university's first two buildings when they were built in the 1960s. Wydman says administrators decided to fully incorporate the tunnels as the school expanded.
