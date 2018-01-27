Police officer buys socks, boots for man without shoes; Takes him to McDonald's

Loveland police are being praised after one of their officers helped a man without socks and shoes.

"Service and Integrity mean routinely going above and beyond the call of duty," Loveland policed posted on Facebook.

"When Officer Chad Caudell saw someone walking around without shoes or socks he didn't hesitate. He bought him shoes and socks and took him to McDonalds. McDonalds made sure the man got a hot meal. Thank you Officer Caudell and McDonalds! Loveland Rocks!!"

The post generated more than 400 likes so far and 70 positive comments from residents and other expressing pride and commendation for the officer and police department.

"That is so amazing and sweet. I’m so proud of my town and for this kind officer to help someone in need. ??"

"Wish more people would stop and help when they see a person or animal in need. Thank you Officer Caudell. Hope more people will learn from your compassion. Do something! Don't just look and go awww. Do something!!!"

