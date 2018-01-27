Eminem says he won't stop criticizing Trump

In an interview with billboard posted online this week, the rapper said if he has to lose half his fan base, so be it because he said he's on the right side of this issue. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - He's not the first rapper who has criticized President Donald Trump.

But his words seem to be making waves, even as he prepared for a performance in New York.

Eminem is one of the high-profile performers who will be a part of shows leading up to the Grammys.

The Grammy-winning artist took part in Citi Sound Vault Friday for Grammy week, headlining a concert at New York's Irving Plaza Friday.

His performance came as some are still talking about the emcee's slam of President Trump late last year.

Eminem unleashed an explosive four and a half-minute cypher freestyle on the president at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

In it, he calls the president several names and even attacks his fans who are Trump supporters.

