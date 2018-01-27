New Prince music coming soon, adviser says

Prince had a vault of unreleased music in his Paisley Park compound outside Minneapolis. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - New music from Prince could be released soon, according to an adviser for the estate of the late, legendary musician.

Variety reports that Prince estate adviser Troy Carter says previously unreleased music from Prince is "coming soon."

Carter didn't say exactly when the music would come out or which label might release the songs.

Prince had a vault of unreleased music in his Paisley Park compound outside Minneapolis.

But they've been moved to a climate-controlled storage facility in Los Angeles, CA, after it was discovered that some of the tapes had deteriorated.

