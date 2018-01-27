NKY boy with disabilities joins school's basketball team

A northern Kentucky middle school made a young boy's dream come true and made fans in the crowd smile.

Holmes Middle School 8th grade basketball team played their final home game Saturday afternoon versus Woodland Middle School.

It wasn't just the usual team taking the floor Saturday. The team was joined by Ethan, a boy with disabilities who usually helps keep track of the points for Holmes, said Jeanette Robinson.

Robinson said that Coach Brown put Ethan because this was the team's final home game.

Ethan had the support of the crowd as he took his shot on the court.

