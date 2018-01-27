Elderly woman missing from Maineville home

Hamilton Township Police issued a Missing Adult Alert for a Maineville woman.

Police say Heather Oberlander, 72, may be depressed and law enforcement is worried for her safety.

Oberlander was last seen on Jan. 24 around 7 a.m. when she left her home on Crystal Cove Point in Maineville.

Police say Oberlander is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in her dark blue 2015 Toyota Camry with the Ohio license plate number OBIE123.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

