1,000-lb. WWII bomb found intact at construction site

HONG KONG (Hong Kong Police/CNN) - Construction workers in Hong Kong found a wartime bomb, according to China's CCTV.

The workers found the undetonated bomb around Saturday at a construction site in Hong Kong's Convention & Exhibition Center in Wan Chai.

Officials believe the bomb was dropped by an American bomber during World War II between 1941 and 1945, according to the South China Morning Post.

Some 1,300 people were evacuated from the area around the construction site.

The bomb weighed "approximately 1,000 pounds," according to the Chinese media report.

Police cordoned off the area and the bomb removal process is ongoing.

