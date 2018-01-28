1,000-lb. WWII bomb found intact at construction site

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...Full Story >
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.Full Story >
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.Full Story >
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.Full Story >
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.Full Story >
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.Full Story >