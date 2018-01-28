5 people shot, 2 killed after bar incident, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV/CNN) - Five people have been shot, and two have died after an incident at an Indianapolis bar early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the scene of the Sawmill Saloon around 2:15 a.m. where they found multiple victims upon arrival.

Homicide responding to multiple people shot 1300 N Sherman. - PIO enroute media staging 1500 N Sherman — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 28, 2018

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, after 2 a.m. and Police said the incident started with a disturbance, and then the shots were fired outside of the bar, according to the Indy Star.

Officials also said three people were in critical condition.

Police have yet to name a suspect.

