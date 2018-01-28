Man shot, killed in West End overnight - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man shot, killed in West End overnight

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Monroe Turner (Provided by Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in the West End Saturday night.

Officers responded to the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments off Poplar and Linn streets just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Monroe Turner, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was announced.

