High-rise fire blamed on smoker who fell asleep in bed

Careless smoking in bed is to blame for a three-alarm fire in a high-rise apartment building early Sunday, Cincinnati fire officials said.

Firefighters found heavy flames shooting from windows on the 12th floor of a 14-story building at Stanley Rowe Towers apartments off Poplar and Linn streets when they arrived just before 5:30 a.m., said District 2 Fire Chief Gregory Potter.

A second and then third alarm was sounded immediately due to the size of the high-rise and number of people inside.

Firefighters "ascended to the 12th floor and initiated aggressive, offensive firefighting operations," Potter said.

The bulk of the blaze was extinguished within 15 minutes and confined to the apartment of origin.

Two people who were inside at the time escaped on their own, along with other residents, Potter said.

No one was hurt.

One woman was displaced and is staying with a friend.

Three other apartments sustained minor water damage but will be habitable, according to Potter.

The cause is blamed on a person who fell asleep while smoking in bed.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Related story:

Man shot, killed in West End

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.