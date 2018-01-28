No plan for vote on financial rescue for Ohio nuclear plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state lawmaker says there are no plans to hold more hearings on a proposal to increase electrical bills to help keep Ohio's two nuclear power plants operating.

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has been pushing for the financial rescue that it says is needed to keep the Davis-Besse nuclear plant near Toledo and the Perry plant near Cleveland operating.

The legislation would give FirstEnergy's plants an extra $180 million a year.

Republican Sen. Bill Beagle leads the Senate's Public Utilities Committee. He says he doesn't anticipate taking up a vote on the plan.

A FirstEnergy executive said earlier this week that the plants will likely close without a financial rescue.

The company has been saying the plants can't compete with cheaper natural gas plants in the current market.

