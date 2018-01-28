Legislators consider outlawing skateboarding behind cars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio legislator has proposed a bill that would outlaw riding a skateboard while holding onto a moving car.
State Rep. Thomas West recently introduced a bill called the Dallas Swogger Act.
The bill is named after a 16-year-old boy who died last year after he was injured while riding a skateboard behind a vehicle.
Skateboards are not addressed in Ohio's current towing laws.
West says the state should do everything it can to prevent future deaths from the practice sometimes calls "skitching."
"Skitching" is often done at high speeds in traffic. State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says the activity "can result in the serious injury or death of those involved."
