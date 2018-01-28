Family gives student-athletes heart screenings to honor son

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio family has given 30 student-athletes free heart screenings in honor of their son who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after hockey practice.
Cleveland.com reports the 4Alec Foundation was named after Alec Kornet and hosted screenings for athletes from Brush High School's hockey and basketball teams. Each student underwent an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram, known as a cardiac echo.
Funding for the screenings was covered by donations from Brush's student government association and mCore, a Columbus company that set up the screenings.
Alec played hockey and basketball at the Lyndhurst school before his death last Feb. 14. His mother, Stephanie Kornet, says the family plans to extend screenings to all student-athletes at the school.
