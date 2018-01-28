Early morning shooting leaves 5 dead in Pennsylvania

Caption: Authorities say five people were killed in a Sunday morning shooting south of Pittsburgh. (Source: WPXI/CNN)

MELCROFT, PA (WPXI/CNN) – At least five people are dead after a shooting in southern Pennsylvania.

It happened early Sunday morning in Fayette County, south of Pittsburgh.

Police say three men and two women were killed around 3 a.m. at a car wash. One other person was taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven’t identified a suspect, but they say the gunman may be among those killed.

Copyright 2018 WPXI via CNN. All rights reserved.