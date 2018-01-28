Early morning shooting leaves 5 dead in Pennsylvania

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...Full Story >
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.Full Story >
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.Full Story >
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.Full Story >
A devastated family is demanding police reopen the investigation into the death of a young girl. Authorities say she committed suicide at her school, but the family doesn’t believe it.Full Story >
A devastated family is demanding police reopen the investigation into the death of a young girl. Authorities say she committed suicide at her school, but the family doesn’t believe it.Full Story >
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.Full Story >
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.Full Story >