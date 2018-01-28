In State of Union, Trump to make case that America is back

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...Full Story >
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.Full Story >
Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.Full Story >
Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.Full Story >
North Korea's premier luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.Full Story >
North Korea's premier luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.Full Story >
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsFull Story >
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsFull Story >
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamFull Story >
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamFull Story >
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsFull Story >
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsFull Story >
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackFull Story >
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackFull Story >
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelFull Story >
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelFull Story >
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedFull Story >
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessFull Story >
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.Full Story >
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessFull Story >
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.Full Story >
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.Full Story >