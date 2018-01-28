Work on river to begin for flood control in northern Ohio

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) - One of the steps aimed at reducing repeated flooding in northwestern Ohio will begin later this year.
Crews will begin removing trees along the Blanchard River in February and then are expected to start removing soil this summer to widen the river.
The Courier in Findlay reports that project managers say that work on widening the river could be done by August 2019.
Controlling flooding along the Blanchard has become a priority following several floods caused millions of dollars in damage over the past decade.
The improvements along the river are designed to reduce the height of flooding in downtown Findlay by about 1 foot during a 100-year storm.
The entire project is estimated to cost $12 million.
Information from: The Courier, http://www.thecourier.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
