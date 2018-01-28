Nominees and winners for the 60th Grammy Awards

Here is a list of the nominees and winners of key categories for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018. (Source: Grammys)
(RNN) - Here is a list of the nominees and winners of key categories for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018. The event featured 84 categories of nominations, and the Grammys' website has a full listing.
Record Of The Year:
- Redbone -- Childish Gambino
- Despacito -- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- The Story Of O.J. -- JAY-Z
- HUMBLE -- Kendrick Lamar
- 24K Magic -- Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year:
- "Awaken, My Love!" -- Childish Gambino
- 4:44 -- JAY-Z
- DAMN. -- Kendrick Lamar
- Melodrama -- Lorde
- 24K Magic -- Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year:
- Despacito -- Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
- 4:44 -- Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
- Issues -- Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
- 1-800-273-8255 -- Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
- That's What I Like -- Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist:
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance:
- So SoftLove -- Kelly Clarkson
- Praying -- Kesha
- Million Reasons -- Lady Gaga
- What About Us -- P!nk
- Shape Of You -- Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
- Something Just Like This --The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- Despacito -- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- Thunder -- Imagine Dragons
- Feel It Still -- Portugal. The Man - WINNER
- Stay -- Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album:
- Kaleidoscope EP -- Coldplay
- Lust For Life -- Lana Del Rey
- Evolve -- Imagine Dragons
- Rainbow -- Kesha
- Joanne -- Lady Gaga
- ÷ (Divide) -- Ed Sheeran
Best Rock Performance:
- You Want It Darker -- Leonard Cohen - WINNER
- The Promise -- Chris Cornell
- Run -- Foo Fighters
- No Good -- Kaleo
- Go To War -- Nothing More
Best Rock Song:
- Atlas, Rise! -- James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
- Blood In The Cut -- JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
- Go To War -- Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
- Run -- Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) - WINNER
- The Stage -- Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Best Rock Album:
- Emperor Of Sand -- Mastodon
- Hardwired...To Self-Destruct -- Metallica
- The Stories We Tell Ourselves -- Nothing More
- Villains -- Queens Of The Stone Age
- A Deeper Understanding -- The War On Drugs - WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album:
- Everything Now -- Arcade Fire
- Humanz -- Gorillaz
- American Dream -- LCD Soundsystem
- Pure Comedy -- Father John Misty
- Sleep Well Beast -- The National - WINNER
Best R&B Album:
- Freudian -- Daniel Caesar
- Let Love Rule -- Ledisi
- 24K Magic -- Bruno Mars - WINNER
- Gumbo -- PJ Morton
- Feel The Real -- Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Performance:
- Bounce Back -- Big Sean
- Bodak Yellow -- Cardi B
- 4:44 -- JAY-Z
- HUMBLE. -- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
- Bad And Boujee -- Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap Song:
- Bodak Yellow -- Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
- Chase Me -- Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)
- HUMBLE. -- K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) - WINNER
- Sassy -- Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn, songwriters (Rapsody)
- The Story Of O.J. -- Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
Best Rap Album:
- 4:44 -- JAY-Z
- DAMN. -- Kendrick Lamar
- Culture -- Migos
- Laila's Wisdom -- Rapsody
- Flower Boy -- Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Solo Performance:
- Body Like A Back Road -- Sam Hunt
- Losing You -- Alison Krauss
- Tin Man -- Miranda Lambert
- I Could Use A Love Song -- Maren Morris
- Either Way -- Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
- It Ain't My Fault -- Brothers Osborne
- My Old Man -- Zac Brown Band
- You Look Good -- Lady Antebellum
- Better Man -- Little Big Town - WINNER
- Drinkin' Problem -- Midland
Best Country Song:
- Better Man -- Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
- Body Like A Back Road -- Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
- Broken Halos -- Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - WINNER
- Drinkin’ Problem -- Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
- Tin Man -- Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album:
- Cosmic Hallelujah -- Kenny Chesney
- Heart Break -- Lady Antebellum
- The Breaker -- Little Big Town
- Life Changes -- Thomas Rhett
- From A Room: Volume 1 -- Chris Stapleton
Best Latin Pop Album:
- Lo Único Constante -- Alex Cuba
- Mis Planes Son Amarte -- Juanes
- Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 -- La Santa Cecilia
- Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) -- Natalia Lafourcade
- El Dorado -- Shakira - WINNER
Best American Roots Performance:
- Killer Diller Blues -- Alabama Shakes
- Let My Mother Live -- Blind Boys Of Alabama
- Arkansas Farmboy -- Glen Campbell
- Steer Your Way -- Leonard Cohen
- I Never Cared For You -- Alison Krauss
Best American Roots Song:
- Cumberland Gap -- David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters (David Rawlings)
- I Wish You Well -- Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters (The Mavericks)
- If We Were Vampires -- Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
- It Ain't Over Yet -- Rodney Crowell, songwriter (Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)
- My Only True Friend -- Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)
Best Americana Album:
- Southern Blood -- Gregg Allman
- Shine On Rainy Day -- Brent Cobb
- Beast Epic -- Iron & Wine
- The Nashville Sound -- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - WINNER
- Brand New Day -- The Mavericks
Best Music Video:
- Up All Night -- Beck (CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers)
- Makeba -- Jain (Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer)
- The Story Of O.J. -- JAY-Z (Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers)
- Humble. -- Kendrick Lamar (The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers) - WINNER
- 1-800-273-8255 -- Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid (Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers)
