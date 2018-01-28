Nominees and winners for the 60th Grammy Awards - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Nominees and winners for the 60th Grammy Awards

(RNN) - Here is a list of the nominees and winners of key categories for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018. The event featured 84 categories of nominations, and the Grammys' website has a full listing.

Record Of The Year:

  • Redbone -- Childish Gambino
  • Despacito -- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  • The Story Of O.J. -- JAY-Z
  • HUMBLE -- Kendrick Lamar
  • 24K Magic -- Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year:

  • "Awaken, My Love!" -- Childish Gambino
  • 4:44 -- JAY-Z
  • DAMN. -- Kendrick Lamar
  • Melodrama -- Lorde
  • 24K Magic -- Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

  • Despacito -- Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
  • 4:44 -- Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
  • Issues -- Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
  • 1-800-273-8255 -- Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
  • That's What I Like -- Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

  • Alessia Cara
  • Khalid
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Julia Michaels
  • SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

  • So SoftLove -- Kelly Clarkson
  • Praying -- Kesha
  • Million Reasons -- Lady Gaga
  • What About Us -- P!nk
  • Shape Of You --  Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

  • Something Just Like This --The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
  • Despacito -- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  • Thunder -- Imagine Dragons
  • Feel It Still -- Portugal. The Man - WINNER
  • Stay -- Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album:

  • Kaleidoscope EP -- Coldplay
  • Lust For Life -- Lana Del Rey
  • Evolve -- Imagine Dragons
  • Rainbow -- Kesha
  • Joanne -- Lady Gaga
  • ÷ (Divide) -- Ed Sheeran

Best Rock Performance:

  • You Want It Darker -- Leonard Cohen - WINNER
  • The Promise -- Chris Cornell
  • Run -- Foo Fighters
  • No Good -- Kaleo
  • Go To War -- Nothing More

Best Rock Song:

  • Atlas, Rise! -- James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
  • Blood In The Cut -- JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
  • Go To War -- Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
  • Run -- Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) - WINNER
  • The Stage -- Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

  • Emperor Of Sand -- Mastodon
  • Hardwired...To Self-Destruct -- Metallica
  • The Stories We Tell Ourselves -- Nothing More
  • Villains -- Queens Of The Stone Age
  • A Deeper Understanding -- The War On Drugs - WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album:

  • Everything Now --  Arcade Fire
  • Humanz -- Gorillaz
  • American Dream -- LCD Soundsystem
  • Pure Comedy -- Father John Misty
  • Sleep Well Beast -- The National - WINNER

Best R&B Album:

  • Freudian -- Daniel Caesar
  • Let Love Rule -- Ledisi
  • 24K Magic -- Bruno Mars - WINNER
  • Gumbo -- PJ Morton
  • Feel The Real -- Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance:

  • Bounce Back -- Big Sean
  • Bodak Yellow -- Cardi B
  • 4:44 -- JAY-Z
  • HUMBLE. -- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
  • Bad And Boujee -- Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap Song:

  • Bodak Yellow -- Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
  • Chase Me -- Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)
  • HUMBLE. -- K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) - WINNER
  • Sassy -- Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn, songwriters (Rapsody)
  • The Story Of O.J. -- Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

Best Rap Album:

  • 4:44 -- JAY-Z
  • DAMN. -- Kendrick Lamar
  • Culture -- Migos
  • Laila's Wisdom -- Rapsody
  • Flower Boy -- Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Solo Performance:

  • Body Like A Back Road -- Sam Hunt
  • Losing You -- Alison Krauss
  • Tin Man -- Miranda Lambert
  • I Could Use A Love Song -- Maren Morris
  • Either Way -- Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

  • It Ain't My Fault -- Brothers Osborne
  • My Old Man --  Zac Brown Band
  • You Look Good -- Lady Antebellum
  • Better Man -- Little Big Town - WINNER
  • Drinkin' Problem -- Midland

Best Country Song:

  • Better Man -- Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
  • Body Like A Back Road -- Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
  • Broken Halos -- Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - WINNER
  • Drinkin’ Problem -- Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
  • Tin Man -- Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

  • Cosmic Hallelujah -- Kenny Chesney
  • Heart Break -- Lady Antebellum
  • The Breaker -- Little Big Town
  • Life Changes -- Thomas Rhett
  • From A Room: Volume 1 -- Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album:

  • Lo Único Constante -- Alex Cuba
  • Mis Planes Son Amarte -- Juanes
  • Amar Y Vivir  En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 -- La Santa Cecilia
  • Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) -- Natalia Lafourcade
  • El Dorado -- Shakira - WINNER

Best American Roots Performance:

  • Killer Diller Blues -- Alabama Shakes
  • Let My Mother Live -- Blind Boys Of Alabama
  • Arkansas Farmboy -- Glen Campbell
  • Steer Your Way -- Leonard Cohen
  • I Never Cared For You -- Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song:

  • Cumberland Gap -- David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters (David Rawlings)
  • I Wish You Well -- Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters (The Mavericks)
  • If We Were Vampires -- Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
  • It Ain't Over Yet -- Rodney Crowell, songwriter (Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)
  • My Only True Friend -- Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)

Best Americana Album:

  • Southern Blood -- Gregg Allman
  • Shine On Rainy Day -- Brent Cobb
  • Beast Epic -- Iron & Wine
  • The Nashville Sound -- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - WINNER
  • Brand New Day -- The Mavericks

Best Music Video:

  • Up All Night -- Beck (CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers)
  • Makeba -- Jain (Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer)
  • The Story Of O.J. -- JAY-Z (Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers)
  • Humble. -- Kendrick Lamar (The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers) - WINNER
  • 1-800-273-8255 -- Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid (Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers)

