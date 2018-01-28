Police: 1 dead after small plane crash in western Indiana

WEST LEBANON, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say one person died after a small plane flying from Ohio to Illinois crashed in western Indiana.

The plane was discovered Sunday morning in Warren County, about 75 miles northwest of Indianapolis, shortly after the resumption of a search that began late Saturday. Indiana State Police say the pilot who was killed was the only occupant.

No other information about the pilot has been released but the Civil Air Patrol says the single-engine Cessna departed from Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday morning bound for Peoria, Illinois. The plane was expected to refuel in Danville, Illinois. But when it dropped off radar late Saturday, the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department in Illinois notified authorities in Warren County of a possible downed plane.

Authorities had no information about the cause of the crash.

This story has been correct to show Warren County is northwest of Indianapolis, not northeast.

