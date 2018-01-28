Kentucky: 2 school shooting victims mourned at funerals

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Friends and relatives of the two 15-year-old students gunned down at a western Kentucky high school have mourned their deaths at separate funeral services.
Student Bailey Nicole Holt died Tuesday at Marshall County High School in Benton, a small rural community. The other student, Preston Ryan Cope, was airlifted to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Holt's funeral was held Sunday at an area church, Twin Lakes Worship Center, and Cope's funeral at the high school's gymnasium.
The teens were in kindergarten together and grew up side by side in their tight-knit community.
A 15-year-old boy is being held on murder and assault charges in the shooting. Police said 14 students were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire before classes began.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.Full Story >
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.Full Story >
Skies are gradually sunnier as we warm to a high temperature of 49 degrees.Full Story >
Skies are gradually sunnier as we warm to a high temperature of 49 degrees.Full Story >
Careless smoking in bed is to blame for a three-alarm fire in a high-rise apartment building early Sunday, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
Careless smoking in bed is to blame for a three-alarm fire in a high-rise apartment building early Sunday, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in the West End Saturday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in the West End Saturday night.Full Story >
Kings Island is hiring more associates in 2018 than any previous season.Full Story >
Kings Island is hiring more associates in 2018 than any previous season.Full Story >