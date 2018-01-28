More than 200 women of all backgrounds bond, connect at 'Middletown Ladies Night Out'

More than 200 women have been spreading the "love" this weekend because love was the theme for this year's Middletown Ladies Night Out.

The event, held on Saturday, was a way for women of all backgrounds to come together and connect with other women.

Hair and makeup stylists dolled up all of the 215 women who attended the 'night out' at the Windamere Saturday night.



Owners of local salon Shear Chaos even closed up shop so that their artists could work the event.



The ladies were dressed to impress too. They were decked out in outfits and accessories that had been donated.



Those in attendance were able to enjoy dinner served by volunteers and heard from speakers who focused on different types of love, including friendship love, relationship love and self-love.



Organizers said the goal is to spread positivity and bring women from all walks of life together.



"We have women there that just got out of living in a shelter because they were homeless, but then we have women that are some of the wealthiest in Middletown, and nobody knew the difference when they were all done up and sitting at a dinner table together," Jeri Lewis, the founder of the event, said. "It's pretty awesome."

The fourth annual "night out" also featured a local painter whose work will be auctioned off to help raise money for next year's event.



The tickets were $15, which includes the outfit, hair and makeup and dinner.

If you would like to learn more about Middletown Ladies Night Out, visit the event Facebook page or website.

