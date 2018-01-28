Man accused in terror plot asked for deportation over prison

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A court filing shows an Ohio man who plotted to kill U.S. military personnel in Texas asked a federal judge to deport him instead of sending him to prison.
The filing says Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) told Judge Michael Watson in December that he didn't deserve prison because he'd been cooperative.
Mohamud was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. at 2 years old. He told the judge that he didn't want to leave his family and return home but called his proposal just and fair.
Watson last week sentenced Mohamud to 22 years in prison. The local Homeland Security Investigations office says it will seek eventually to deport Mohamud.
Mohamud said in court that what he did was wrong and he fell into the trap of radicalization.
