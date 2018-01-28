Group holds march for homelessness downtown

Marchers gathered Sunday afternoon in memory of a homeless man who lost his life in December.

Maslow's Army, the group who organized the 'March/Parade Against Homelessness and Poverty', said Martin died on Dec. 26 while seeking warmth at a bus stop.

Maslow's Army called Martin a 'humble man who touched the hearts and lives of all who were fortunate enough to have met him.'

Sunday they organized a memorial march for Martin that began at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati and ended at Prince of Peace Church where a visitation, memorial, and worship service were held.

LaRosa's catered dinner for the homeless and friends of Martin before the service began.

Maslow's Army say they want to educate the homeless population and all citizens of their community.