Source: Husband, wife dead in suspected murder-suicide in Butler County

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A man and a woman are dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Butler County residence late Sunday, a source tells FOX 19 NOW.

First responders were called to a home in the 3100 block of Mormon Drive just before 10 p.m., a dispatcher confirmed. 

The man  had no pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, the source said.

The woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No suspect is on the run, according to the source.

Further details were not released.?

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

