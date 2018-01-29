Kentucky State Fair Board names new interim CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Fair Board has named a state official as its new interim chief executive officer.
Don Parkinson, who is secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, will take over the temporary CEO role.
The board oversees the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
The fair board's chairman, Mark Lynn, was filling in after the departure of the board's former CEO Jason Rittenberry, who resigned as CEO last year.
Parkinson will keep the job until a full-time CEO is hired. Parkinson has twice served as the interim president of the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville.
