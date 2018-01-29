Police: Domino's Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Westwood

Cincinnati police said they are searching for a gunman who held up Domino's Pizza in Westwood late Sunday.

The suspect walked into the Glenmore Avenue business about midnight, displayed a gun and fled with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.