4-year-old killed, 6-year-old injured in interstate crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when their vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in heavy traffic on an Ohio interstate.
Police say the boys were in the backseat of a van and were not wearing seat belts when the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 270 in Stark County. Investigators say they were ejected through the rear window when the vehicle was struck from behind.
Matthew Cremeans was pronounced dead at a hospital in Columbus. His brother, Danny Cremeans, remains in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A crash shut down the ramp from eastbound Interstate 74 to southbound I-275 in western Hamilton County, according to dispatchers.Full Story >
A crash shut down the ramp from eastbound Interstate 74 to southbound I-275 in western Hamilton County, according to dispatchers.Full Story >
A man and a woman are dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Butler County home, a source tells FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A man and a woman are dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Butler County home, a source tells FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
It's cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.Full Story >
It's cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are searching for a gunman who held up Domino's Pizza in Westwood late Sunday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they are searching for a gunman who held up Domino's Pizza in Westwood late Sunday.Full Story >
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.Full Story >
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.Full Story >